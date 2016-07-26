Skip to main content
CFTC Extends Margin Rule Relief Pending Agreement with EC

in News, Regulation

CFTC European Commission Final Margin Rule Substitute Compliance

CFTC Extends Margin Rule Relief Pending Agreement with EC

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has further extended its no action relief for swap dealers that are subject to, and in compliance with, the margin requirements for non-centrally cleared OTC derivatives in the European Union (EMIR RTS) for failure to comply with the CFTC’s final margin rule. The extension to the relief, which was first granted in February, comes as both the US and European Union continue to investigate the other’s suitability for substituted compliance with their individual final margin rules.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe