01:37 April 19th 2017 in News, Regulation
CFTC Extends Margin Rule Relief Pending Agreement with EC
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has further extended its no action relief for swap dealers that are subject to, and in compliance with, the margin requirements for non-centrally cleared OTC derivatives in the European Union (EMIR RTS) for failure to comply with the CFTC’s final margin rule. The extension to the relief, which was first granted in February, comes as both the US and European Union continue to investigate the other’s suitability for substituted compliance with their individual final margin rules.