06:35 January 24th 2017 in News, Regulation
CFTC Extends Comment Period for Reg AT Rules
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has extended the comment period for the supplemental proposal for Regulation Automated Trading (Reg AT) to May 1, 2017. Profit & Loss has reported extensively regarding the numerous concerns articulated by market participants about the Reg AT rules. Central to the controversy is the requirement that proprietary trading firms keep a source code repository for algorithms and make it available for inspection to any representative of the CFTC or the US Department of Justice whenever it is requested.