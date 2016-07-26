Skip to main content
CFTC Adds 71 Names to RED List

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has more than trebled the number of names on its Registration Deficient (RED) list of unregistered foreign entities that the CFTC has reason to believe are soliciting and accepting funds from US residents at a retail level for, among other things, trading in binary options or FX and who are required to register with the CFTC but, in fact, are not registered. CFTC has added 71 names to the list that previously contained 30 firms, the full list can be found at www.SmartCheck.gov/REDList.
 

