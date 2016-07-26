18:30 August 7th 2017 in News, Regulation
BTMU Settles With CFTC Over Spoofing Charges
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) today issued an order filing and settling charges against The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) for engaging in multiple acts of spoofing in a variety of futures contracts. Specifically, the CFTC finds that BTMU was responsible for spoofing contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including futures contracts based on United States treasury notes and eurodollars. BTMU is now required to pay a $600,000 civil monetary penalty and to cease and desist from violating the Commodity Exchange Act’s prohibition against spoofing. The CFTC became aware of the conduct through BTMU’s voluntary self-reporting of the wrongdoing.