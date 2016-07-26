Skip to main content
BTMU Settles With CFTC Over Spoofing Charges

in News, Regulation

CFTC BTMU Spoofing Futures Eurodollar

BTMU Settles With CFTC Over Spoofing Charges

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) today issued an order filing and settling charges against The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) for engaging in multiple acts of spoofing in a variety of futures contracts. Specifically, the CFTC finds that BTMU was responsible for spoofing contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including futures contracts based on United States treasury notes and eurodollars. BTMU is now required to pay a $600,000 civil monetary penalty and to cease and desist from violating the Commodity Exchange Act’s prohibition against spoofing. The CFTC became aware of the conduct through BTMU’s voluntary self-reporting of the wrongdoing.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe