Skip to main content
Basel Committee Sees Reform Progress

in News, Regulation

Basel III BCBS report to G20

Basel Committee Sees Reform Progress

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) has published a report for the G20 leaders at their Summit in Hamburg on 7-8 July updating the leaders on the implementation of Basel III regulatory reforms since the Committee's last progress report in August 2016. Overall, the report finds that further progress has been made in implementing Basel III standards. “The implementation of capital and liquidity standards has generally been timely and consistent, and banks continue to build higher and better capital and liquidity buffers,” BCBS says.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe