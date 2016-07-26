05:12 July 5th 2017 in News, Regulation
Basel Committee Sees Reform Progress
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) has published a report for the G20 leaders at their Summit in Hamburg on 7-8 July updating the leaders on the implementation of Basel III regulatory reforms since the Committee's last progress report in August 2016. Overall, the report finds that further progress has been made in implementing Basel III standards. “The implementation of capital and liquidity standards has generally been timely and consistent, and banks continue to build higher and better capital and liquidity buffers,” BCBS says.