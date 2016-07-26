05:14 July 21st 2017 in News, Regulation
Assessing the Cost of Regulation
Although much is said about the rising cost of regulation in financial markets, there have been few attempts to empirically demonstrate the impact. A new Staff Working Paper published by the Bank of England, entitled Dealer intermediation, market liquidity and the impact of regulatory reform, and written by Yuliya Baranova, Zijun Liu and Tamarah Shakir, seeks to assess the impact and finds that while the cost of regulation is higher in stable market conditions, in periods of stress benefits accrue.