Skip to main content
AIMA Publishes MiFID2 Guide

in News, Regulation

AIMA Schulte Roth & Zabel MiFID2

AIMA Publishes MiFID2 Guide

The Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) has published a guide for investment managers to help them understand and implement the requirements of the European Union’s updated Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID2), which will apply from January 2018. The guide received significant input from leading law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel, who are also sponsors of the guide. AIMA says the MiFID2 Guide aims to provide investment managers with a better understanding of which aspects of MiFID2 are relevant to them, what the rules require and what practical steps they can take to ensure compliance with the new framework.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe