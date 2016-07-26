21:00 February 5th 2017 in News, Regulation
AIMA Publishes MiFID2 Guide
The Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) has published a guide for investment managers to help them understand and implement the requirements of the European Union’s updated Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID2), which will apply from January 2018. The guide received significant input from leading law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel, who are also sponsors of the guide. AIMA says the MiFID2 Guide aims to provide investment managers with a better understanding of which aspects of MiFID2 are relevant to them, what the rules require and what practical steps they can take to ensure compliance with the new framework.