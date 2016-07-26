Skip to main content
XTX Eyes US Expansion with Swanson Hire

Eric Swanson has been named as CEO of XTX Markets (Americas), effective June 1. Swanson, who will be based in New York in this new position, comes from a securities market background, having most recently worked as the corporate secretary of Bats Global Markets since 2008. Prior to Bats, Swanson served for more than a decade in a variety of roles at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including as assistant director with responsibility for oversight of exchange and broker trading systems.
 

