15:24 May 28th 2017 in News, People
Weinberg Joins JPM
Sources tell Profit & Loss that Ben Weinberg has swapped Goldman Sachs for JP Morgan, joining the bank in a senior e-FX sales role.
Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register
To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.