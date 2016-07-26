Skip to main content
Two More Exit StanChart?

in News, People

Standard Chartered Bank Graham Smallshaw Ashley Fox G10 FX

Two More Exit StanChart?

Market sources tell Profit & Loss that Standard Chartered Bank has seen two departures from its G10 FX trading ranks, just weeks after four other traders in the bank's e-FX and NDF trading teams were reported to have left. Graham Smallshaw, director of G10 FX trading at Standard Chartered in Singapore, has apparently resigned from the bank as has Ashley Fox, a G10 FX trader at Standard Chartered in London, who has also apparently left the bank for another role.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe