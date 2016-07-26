17:24 May 18th 2017 in News, People
Two More Exit StanChart?
Market sources tell Profit & Loss that Standard Chartered Bank has seen two departures from its G10 FX trading ranks, just weeks after four other traders in the bank's e-FX and NDF trading teams were reported to have left. Graham Smallshaw, director of G10 FX trading at Standard Chartered in Singapore, has apparently resigned from the bank as has Ashley Fox, a G10 FX trader at Standard Chartered in London, who has also apparently left the bank for another role.