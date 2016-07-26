23:51 February 9th 2017 in News, People
Traiana FX Head Departs
Profit & Loss understands that Jill Sigelbaum, head of foreign exchange at Traiana, is leaving the firm. Nex Group, of which Traiana is a part, declines to comment, however it is understood that Sigelbaum has decided to pursue other opportunities and will officially leave at the end of the first quarter of 2017. Sigelbaum joined Traiana in November 2003 having earlier worked for Scrittura, Financial Software Systems and Fenics. Sigelbaum was named vice chair of the Foreign Exchange Professionals Association (FXPA) in early 2016.