Skip to main content
Traiana FX Head Departs

in News, People

NEX Group Traiana Jill Sigelbaum

Traiana FX Head Departs

Profit & Loss understands that Jill Sigelbaum, head of foreign exchange at Traiana, is leaving the firm. Nex Group, of which Traiana is a part, declines to comment, however it is understood that Sigelbaum has decided to pursue other opportunities and will officially leave at the end of the first quarter of 2017. Sigelbaum joined Traiana in November 2003 having earlier worked for Scrittura, Financial Software Systems and Fenics. Sigelbaum was named vice chair of the Foreign Exchange Professionals Association (FXPA) in early 2016.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe