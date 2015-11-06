TradingScreen Hires McGrath in FX Sales Role

Skip to main content
John McGrath has joined TradingScreen as an FX sales manager, based in London. In this new role he will be reporting in to Jean-Philippe Malé, the regional manager for EMEA and the chief executive of Galaxy, TradingScreen’s pan-European fixed income multilateral trading facility, McGrath joins TradingScreen following his resignation as sales manager for the UK and Ireland at 360T last year, where he set up the 360T UK presence and managed the institutional sales team in the region. “We are very pleased to welcome John as part of our FX team. TS is making a big investment in foreign exchange in 2017,” says Malé.
 

