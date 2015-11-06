Skip to main content
Thomson Reuter Hands Csomos Sales Role

Thomson Reuters

Christian Csomos has joined Thomson Reuters’ sales team in Germany. Although a spokesperson for Thomson Reuters declines to comment on the new hire, Profit & Loss understands that Csomos will be working in sales for the FXTrading, FXall and Eikon4 products, based in Frankfurt. Csomos joins Thomson Reuters from Eurex, where he had been an assistant vice president, product development, rates and FX, since 2007. In this previous role he was also based in Frankfurt.
 

