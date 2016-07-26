Skip to main content
Gareth Thomas joins BTIG’s FX trading group in New York as a director of TradeSave FX. TradeSave FX is BTIG’s electronic FX platform, which the firm says offers “low-touch technology for advanced direct market access”. “Gareth joins us following a distinguished career within foreign exchange trading,” says Anton LeRoy, COO of BTIG. “His broad range of experience includes client coverage for premier institutional asset owners sourcing liquidity and building FX aggregation technology.” Prior to BTIG, Thomas was a sales director at FastMatch, where he developed, maintained and strengthened client relationships within the electronic FX market.
 

