05:37 May 29th 2017 in News, People
Taylor Exits JPM – Another Big BNYM Hire?
Market sources tell Profit & Loss that James Taylor, executive director at JP Morgan, has left the bank and is heading to BNY Mellon. Taylor was most recently heading JPM’s FX market structure team, having shifted from his role as head of electronic fixed income sales at the bank. Taylor joined JP Morgan in 2009 as head of e-FX sales for Europe, having moved from a similar role at Deutsche Bank. Prior to Deutsche, Taylor was on the e-FX sales team at Barclays.