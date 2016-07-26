18:58 February 13th 2017 in News, People
Tarullo to Step Down From Fed Board
Daniel Tarullo has resigned as a member of the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System, effective on or around April 5, 2017. He has been a member of the board since January 28, 2009. "Dan led the Fed's work to craft a new framework for ensuring the safety and soundness of our financial system following the financial crisis and made invaluable contributions across the entire range of the Fed's responsibilities," says Fed Chair, Janet Yellen. "My colleagues and I will truly miss his deep expertise, impeccable judgment, wise insight and strategic counsel."us