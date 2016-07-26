Skip to main content
Tarullo to Step Down From Fed Board

in News, People

US Federal Reserve

Tarullo to Step Down From Fed Board

Daniel Tarullo has resigned as a member of the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System, effective on or around April 5, 2017. He has been a member of the board since January 28, 2009. "Dan led the Fed's work to craft a new framework for ensuring the safety and soundness of our financial system following the financial crisis and made invaluable contributions across the entire range of the Fed's responsibilities," says Fed Chair, Janet Yellen. "My colleagues and I will truly miss his deep expertise, impeccable judgment, wise insight and strategic counsel."us
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe