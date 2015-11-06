Skip to main content
Swinburne to Continue in CCP-Focused Role

The Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee of the European Parliament today agreed that Kay Swinburne MEP, on behalf of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, will continue to lead the Parliament's negotiation team developing the legislation concerning CCP recovery and resolution. Following the G20 agreement in 2010 to centrally clear derivative products, international work has continued as more focus has come upon central counterparties as a new point of systemic risk. Commenting on the news, Swinburne says: "I am glad that my colleagues in the Parliament have confidence in my technical knowledge of the subject and are willing to put financial stability ahead of the politics on this important subject.
 

