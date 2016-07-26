20:28 May 15th 2017 in News, People
Stevens Tapped to Head Sales at Tanridge Capital
Lee Stevens has joined Tanridge Captial in London as managing director and head of sales. Tanridge is a global macro advisory and investment management company that specialises in FX. Prior to joining Tanridge, Stevens was a director at Tullett Prebon, where he was the head of FX options for the global currencies team and before that, he was on the FX sales desk at Morgan Stanley focusing on macro hedge funds. “I am optimistic about the growth prospects within the fund.