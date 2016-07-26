Skip to main content
Stevens Tapped to Head Sales at Tanridge Capital

in News, People

Tanridge Capital macro advisory investment management buy-side

Stevens Tapped to Head Sales at Tanridge Capital

Lee Stevens has joined Tanridge Captial in London as managing director and head of sales. Tanridge is a global macro advisory and investment management company that specialises in FX. Prior to joining Tanridge, Stevens was a director at Tullett Prebon, where he was the head of FX options for the global currencies team and before that, he was on the FX sales desk at Morgan Stanley focusing on macro hedge funds. “I am optimistic about the growth prospects within the fund.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe