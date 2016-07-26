Skip to main content
Standard Chartered Loses Four?

At least four members of Standard Chartered Bank’s voice and trading team have apparently left the bank in the last two weeks according to market sources. The sources say that Shiyuan (Bob) Qi, the bank’s CNH trader in Hong Kong, Bill Greene, from the bank’s e-trading tea in London, Edison Li, an NDF trader in London and Singapore-based Patrick Yeo, another NDF trader, have all left. The sources suggest that other traders may have also have left the bank but are unable to provide details.
 

