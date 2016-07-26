Skip to main content
StanChart Names Americas Financial Markets Co-Heads

in News, People

Standard Chartered

StanChart Names Americas Financial Markets Co-Heads

Standard Chartered Bank (StanChart) has appointed Jens Andersen and Molly Duffy as co-heads, financial markets, Americas. Based in New York, Andersen and Duffy report to Chris Allington, regional head, financial markets, Europe and Americas; and Torry Berntsen, CEO, Americas, and regional head, corporate and institutional banking, Americas. Andersen also has the additional responsibility as head of trading, FX rates and credit (FXRC), Americas, while Duffy is also head, financial markets sales, Americas. In a release issued today, the bank says, “These appointments demonstrate the bank's focus on growing its franchise and capabilities to service OECD-based clients, and strengthening its financial markets platform to deliver more comprehensive product solutions to clients globally.”
 

