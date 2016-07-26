Skip to main content
Simela Joins 360T Sales Team in New York

360T has hired Sipho Simela to work in its real money sales team in New York. Profit & Loss understands that in his new role Simela will be reporting in Jim Cochrane, who joined 360T as head of sales for the institutional real money client segment in May 2016. Simela joins the firm from Charles River Development, where he had been working as a regional sales manager since 2015. Prior to that, he spent six years at Bloomberg in a variety of roles, starting as a customer support analyst and then a trading solutions analyst before becoming an AIM hedge funds account manager and later an AIM global tier one sales and relationship manager.
 

