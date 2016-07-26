22:46 July 24th 2017 in News, People
Shay Exits Nasdaq
John Shay has left his role as global head of fixed income, commodities and clearing Nasdaq. Shay had been with the exchange group since September 2016, having joined from Virtu Financial, where he was a partner. Shay spent most of his career with ICAP (Icap) before being recruited by Virtu’s founder, Vincent Viola, in 2007. At Virtu, Shay was responsible for managing all outside venue, vendor and trading relationships, including all prime and FCM counterparties, as well as all exchange, ECN and ATS relationships with a focus on fixed income, currencies and commodities.