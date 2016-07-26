Skip to main content
Senate Confirms Giancarlo as CFTC Chair

The US Senate has confirmed Christopher Giancarlo as the permanent chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), while Rostin Behnam and Brian Quintenz have been confirmed as commissioners. Dawn Stump has also been nominated as a CFTC commissioner, but is still awaiting Senate confirmation. “Honored to be confirmed by @ussenate as Chairman of the @CFTC, along w/2 new Comn’rs Benham & Quintenz. Expect Dawn Stump confirmation soon,” said Giancarlo on Twitter immediately after the Senate decision. Giancarlo was named as the acting chairman of the CFTC in January and was nominated to head the Commission on a permanent basis in March.
 

