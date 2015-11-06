05:01 January 16th 2017 in News, People
Second FX Trader Pleads Guilty to Manipulation
A second New York-based FX trader has pleaded guilty to colluding to manipulate markets. Chris Cummins, a former emerging markets trader for Citi in New York, pleaded guilty to misconduct between approximately January 2007 and July 2013, according to the US Department of Justice. Earlier this month, Jason Katz, a former EM trader at a number of banks accepted guilt over the same charges. Last week the DoJ also indicted three members of the Cartel chatroom on similar charges and is expected to commence extradition proceedings soon as it ramps up its efforts to bring individuals to justice over the FX manipulation scandal.