Second Barclays Trader Losing Unfair Dismissal Case

in News, People

Mark Clark has become the second former Barclays FX trader to lose a claim for unfair dismissal in a UK employment tribunal. According to a report by Bloomberg News Clark’s claim was dismissed by Judge George Foxwell at the East London Employment Tribunal. During the trial, Clark claimed he was “thrown to the wolves” and fired, whilst senior managers were allowed to retire with reputation intact. This represents the second successful trial defence by Barclays who also defeated a claim last year.
 

