Ro Departs CME

News, People

Sandra Ro has left her position as executive director and head of digitisation at CME Group. In this position, Ro was responsible for the exchange group’s digital asset and blockchain/distributed ledger technology (DLT) initiatives. Profit & Loss published a story earlier this year that delved into the CME’s digitisation efforts in more detail. Before taking on this role, Ro worked as an executive director, FX research and product development at CME. In this position, she was responsible for the global development of the exchange group’s FX solutions within listed and cleared OTC products.
 

