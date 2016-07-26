Skip to main content
RIP Alan Attwood

in News, People

Alan Attwood RIP ACI UK ACI - The Financial Markets Association

RIP Alan Attwood

Alan Attwood, former ACI UK president and long-standing supporter of ACI – the Financial Markets Association, has died after a long illness. Attwood was a well known figure in the UK and wider FX community. His career began in the back office of British Bank of the Middle East, from where he moved to the dealing floor. BBME was later amalgamated with HSBC, and after 14 years he moved to Credit du Nord in London as chief dealer. He then joined Raiffeisen Zentralbank and in 1990 moved to Chartered West LB.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe