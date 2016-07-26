01:00 June 26th 2017 in News, People
RIP Alan Attwood
Alan Attwood, former ACI UK president and long-standing supporter of ACI – the Financial Markets Association, has died after a long illness. Attwood was a well known figure in the UK and wider FX community. His career began in the back office of British Bank of the Middle East, from where he moved to the dealing floor. BBME was later amalgamated with HSBC, and after 14 years he moved to Credit du Nord in London as chief dealer. He then joined Raiffeisen Zentralbank and in 1990 moved to Chartered West LB.