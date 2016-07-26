15:25 May 17th 2017 in News, People
RGC Taps Ager for New FX Division
Rosenthal Collins Group (RGC) has appointed Brian Ager as president of the firm's new institutional foreign exchange division in New York. Ager joins from RJ O’Brien & Associates, where he had been senior director of New York FX sales and trading since 2011. Prior to this he had an earlier spell at RGC, working as the firm’s director of FX sales and trading between 2009 and 2011. Before that, Ager was vice president, FX institutional sales for Citibank and for RBC Capital Markets, beginning in 2000. His FX career began in 1994 at AIG International, where he started on the spot FX desk and earned a promotion to the FX sales desk to manage the firm's high priority clients. In 1998 he moved to the AIG head office in Greenwich, Connecticut, as assistant vice president of FX institutional sales.