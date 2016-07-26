14:36 August 30th 2017 in News, People
Reilly Swaps Cantor for State Street
James Reilly has left Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, where he was senior managing director and global head of FX sales and trading at Cantor Fitzgerald. He is joining State Street Global Markets (SSGM) in a senior role, according to market sources. Profit & Loss understands that Reilly is due to take up the New York-based role at the end of September. Reilly had been with Cantor Fitzgerald since 2014, following a brief spell at State Street Global Exchange (SSGX). Prior to that, he was the co-head of FX prime brokerage at Morgan Stanley, after moving across from the JP Morgan prime brokerage team in 2009 along with Mike Irwin and Martine Bond. Bond is currently an executive vice president responsible for trading and clearing within SSGX.