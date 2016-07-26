Skip to main content
Reilly Swaps Cantor for State Street

in News, People

Cantor Fitzgerald State Street

Reilly Swaps Cantor for State Street

James Reilly has left Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, where he was senior managing director and global head of FX sales and trading at Cantor Fitzgerald. He is joining State Street Global Markets (SSGM) in a senior role, according to market sources. Profit & Loss understands that Reilly is due to take up the New York-based role at the end of September. Reilly had been with Cantor Fitzgerald since 2014, following a brief spell at State Street Global Exchange (SSGX). Prior to that, he was the co-head of FX prime brokerage at Morgan Stanley, after moving across from the JP Morgan prime brokerage team in 2009 along with Mike Irwin and Martine Bond. Bond is currently an executive vice president responsible for trading and clearing within SSGX.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe