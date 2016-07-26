18:55 April 25th 2017 in News, People
Redline Relocates Lau for European Sales Role
Redline Trading Solutions has named Patrick Lau as its director of EMEA sales, relocating him from his previous sales role in New York to London. “Patrick’s success at Redline in building collaborative relationships with leaders of global banks provides a strong foundation for his promotion and relocation to London,” says John Hanna, VP of sales. Alongside Dave Carson, who leads field engineering for EMEA, Lau will be tasked with leading a team aimed at expanding adoption of Redline’s solutions throughout European markets that include market data software, enterprise data distribution, order execution engines, and infrastructure-as-a-service offerings.