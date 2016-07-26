Skip to main content
Raymond Joins Taaffeite Capital Management

Ronald Raymond Taaffeite Capital Management Blueshift Capital

Quant CTA Taaffeite Capital Management has announced the appointment of Ronald Raymond as COO. Raymond will oversee Taaffeite’s operating units and capital markets execution, the firm trades in a fully systematic and automated fashion using proprietary machine learning systems. Prior to joining Taaffeite Capital Management, Raymond served as chief operating officer and chief compliance officer of Blueshift Capital, a commodity based long/short fund. Previously, he was director of operations at Vermillion Asset Management and vice president of perations at Dreman Value Management.
 

