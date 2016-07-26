04:43 August 24th 2017 in News, People
Raymond Joins Taaffeite Capital Management
Quant CTA Taaffeite Capital Management has announced the appointment of Ronald Raymond as COO. Raymond will oversee Taaffeite’s operating units and capital markets execution, the firm trades in a fully systematic and automated fashion using proprietary machine learning systems. Prior to joining Taaffeite Capital Management, Raymond served as chief operating officer and chief compliance officer of Blueshift Capital, a commodity based long/short fund. Previously, he was director of operations at Vermillion Asset Management and vice president of perations at Dreman Value Management.