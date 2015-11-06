Skip to main content
Planksy Named Head of State Street Global Exchange

in News, People

State Street

Planksy Named Head of State Street Global Exchange

John Plansky has been named as the new global head of State Street Global Exchange. In this role, Plansky will be responsible for global strategy, new product development and developing solutions for clients to help them manage increasingly complex data, search for better performance, focus on attracting assets and meet heightened risk challenges. In his new role, Plansky will report to executive vice president of State Street Corporation, Lou Maiuri. Plansky joins from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) where he led the US strategy business and US global platforms business and was a member of the advisory financial services leadership team.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe