16:40 January 4th 2017 in News, People
Planksy Named Head of State Street Global Exchange
John Plansky has been named as the new global head of State Street Global Exchange. In this role, Plansky will be responsible for global strategy, new product development and developing solutions for clients to help them manage increasingly complex data, search for better performance, focus on attracting assets and meet heightened risk challenges. In his new role, Plansky will report to executive vice president of State Street Corporation, Lou Maiuri. Plansky joins from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) where he led the US strategy business and US global platforms business and was a member of the advisory financial services leadership team.