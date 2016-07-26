22:37 July 31st 2017 in News, People
Pinto Joins BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas has hired Joseph Pinto in New York as head of electronic FX distribution for the Americas. “Joe will work closely with the e-MMC, FX trading and sales partners to deliver our FXLM.COMM e-FX targets in Americas,” a spokesperson for BNP Paribas tells Profit & Loss. In his new position at the French bank, Pinto will report locally to Subodh Karnik, head of FXLM.COMM North America, institutional sales, and globally to Joe Nash, head of European FX structuring. Joe Café, vice president, global markets and Amish Naik, head of algo iX sales and product, Americas, will both be part of Pinto’s team at BNP Paribas.