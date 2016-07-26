21:07 May 16th 2017 in News, People
Pillitteri Joins HC Tech
Giovanni Pillitteri has joined HC Technologies in New York. He was most recently managing director and global head of FX trading at Global Trading Systems (GTS). Pillitteri joined GTS in February 2016 to help the non-bank market making firm gain a foothold in FX. Prior to GTS, Pillitteri spent his career on the banking side. Most recently, he spent four years with Morgan Stanley, last as managing director and global head of FX and interest rates e-trading. Before that, he was with Citi for nearly five years, last as a managing director, co-head of FX automatic trading, based in New York.