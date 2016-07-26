Skip to main content
Pillitteri Joins HC Tech

Giovanni Pillitteri has joined HC Technologies in New York. He was most recently managing director and global head of FX trading at Global Trading Systems (GTS). Pillitteri joined GTS in February 2016 to help the non-bank market making firm gain a foothold in FX. Prior to GTS, Pillitteri spent his career on the banking side. Most recently, he spent four years with Morgan Stanley, last as managing director and global head of FX and interest rates e-trading. Before that, he was with Citi for nearly five years, last as a managing director, co-head of FX automatic trading, based in New York.
 

