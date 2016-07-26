Pan Joins EasyMarkets

Skip to main content
CFD and FX broker EasyMarkets has announced the appointment of Jimmy Pan as head of sales, Asia Pacific. He will be based in Sydney and work closely with the firm’s global and local dealing teams to drive new account and revenue growth throughout the wider APAC region. His responsibilities will include overseeing the day-to-day management of the Sydney office and APAC team, as well as personally looking after the firm's premium-level active traders. He will report to Daniel Byrne, managing director, APAC.
 

