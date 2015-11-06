Skip to main content
Oanda Appoints New CEO

Oanda

Oanda’s board of directors has appointed Vatsa Narasimha, formerly its CFO, as the new CEO of the firm. Narasimha succeeds Ed Eger, who will remain at Oanda to support Narasimha during a transition period. “I would first like to thank Ed for his tremendous leadership at Oanda. As CEO, Ed took a technology-driven approach to growing our services, increasing our market share, establishing record revenue and client growth, and taking customer and employee satisfaction to all-time highs. On behalf of the Board and our group of talented employees, we thank him for shaping Oanda into the business it is today,” says Kittu Kolluri, chairman of Oanda.
 

