18:28 July 20th 2017 in News, People
O’Brien Leaves BNY Mellon
Patrick O’Brien has left his position as managing director, foreign exchange, at BNY Mellon. Based in Pittsburgh, O’Brien had been with BNY Mellon since 2006. Profit & Loss understands that his departure is part of a broader move by the custodian bank to consolidate its FX dealing room in New York. Prior to working at BNY Mellon, O’Brien spent just under two years as a senior vice president, FX trading, at National Australia Bank (NAB) in New York. Before joining NAB in 2005, O’Brien was a manager and chief dealer for spot FX at Commonwealth Bank for twelve years, operating out of both New York and Sydney during that time.