20:18 May 19th 2017 in News, People
NY Fed Formalises Ashton Ban and Fine
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has formally imposed a $1.2 million fine and a permanent ban on employment in the banking industry against former Barclays trader Chris Ashton, the former global head of FX spot trading at the bank. The fine and ban is in connection with the manipulation of FX pricing benchmarks and was first announced last year. The Fed now says that Ashton failed to answer, appear, or request a hearing in administrative law proceedings after the Board charged him with a string of offences.