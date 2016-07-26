Skip to main content
Noble Hires Former CME Counsel

in News, People

Noble Bank International

Noble Hires Former CME Counsel

Noble Bank International (Noble) has hired Jason Silverstein as its general counsel. Based in New York, Silverstein joins the firm from CME Group, where he spent the past seven years as an executive director and associate general counsel. At the CME Silverstein’s advised the systemically important clearinghouse division on the Commodity Exchange Act, Dodd-Frank, clearinghouse rules and product development within IRS, CDS and FX asset classes. His responsibilities at the Chicago-based exchange group also included drafting and submitting clearinghouse rules, developing recovery and resolutions plans and advising the internal risk, margin model, default management, credit risk, market risk, settlement, collateral, treasury and product development teams.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe