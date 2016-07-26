17:50 July 12th 2017 in News, People
Noble Hires Former CME Counsel
Noble Bank International (Noble) has hired Jason Silverstein as its general counsel. Based in New York, Silverstein joins the firm from CME Group, where he spent the past seven years as an executive director and associate general counsel. At the CME Silverstein’s advised the systemically important clearinghouse division on the Commodity Exchange Act, Dodd-Frank, clearinghouse rules and product development within IRS, CDS and FX asset classes. His responsibilities at the Chicago-based exchange group also included drafting and submitting clearinghouse rules, developing recovery and resolutions plans and advising the internal risk, margin model, default management, credit risk, market risk, settlement, collateral, treasury and product development teams.