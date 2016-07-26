Skip to main content
New COO, Deputy Governor Appointed at BoE

Joanna Place has been appointed as COO at the Bank of England (BoE) and Sir David Ramsden has been named as deputy governor for Markets and Banking at the central bank. Both appointments are effective immediately. Place has been acting as COO since 1 May, and previously was the executive director of human resources. The COO reports to the governor and has responsibility for the day-to-day management of the BoE including finance, technology, information and physical security, human resources, property, and procurement. The COO has status and remuneration equivalent to the deputy governors.
 

