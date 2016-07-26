Skip to main content
Nevistich Back at Nex

Douglas Nevistich has re-joined NEX (Nex) Group in New York. He joins as a senior product manager after a brief stint at 360T, where he was also a senior product manager. Prior to joining 360T in August 2016, Nevistich spent 16 years at Icap, which transitioned into Nex Group after it completed the sale of its voice broking business to Tullett Prebon in December 2016. Nevistich was initially on the technology side of the business at Icap before moving on to product management, where he was the global API product manager and EBS market product manager for the Americas.
 

