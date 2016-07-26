11:12 August 15th 2017 in News, People
Moffat to Head LMAX in Asia Pacific
LMAX Exchange has named Scott Moffat as managing director for Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. Part of the LMAX founding team and former chief perating fficer, Moffat will be tasked with strengthening the company’s position in the region and building upon the existing presence, including the sales and operational hub in Hong Kong and Tokyo-based exchange. LMAX says Moffat’s appointment demonstrates the company’s commitment to the region and signifies the strategic importance of Asia Pacific to LMAX Exchange’s global growth agenda.