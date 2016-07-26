10:53 August 24th 2017 in News, People
Mirsky Leaves Edgewater Markets
Scott Mirsky has left his position as director, e-FX sales at Edgewater Markets, according to market sources. Mirsky joined Edgewater Markets in 2015, prior to which he spent over four years at BNP Paribas, also in New York. Before joining the French bank, Mirsky spent four years working as a business support analyst at Integral. A spokesperson for Edgewater Markets did not respond to requests to confirm the news and Mirsky’s next destination is not known at this point in time.