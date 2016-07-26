Skip to main content
Mirsky Leaves Edgewater Markets

in News, People

Edgewater Markets

Mirsky Leaves Edgewater Markets

Scott Mirsky has left his position as director, e-FX sales at Edgewater Markets, according to market sources. Mirsky joined Edgewater Markets in 2015, prior to which he spent over four years at BNP Paribas, also in New York. Before joining the French bank, Mirsky spent four years working as a business support analyst at Integral. A spokesperson for Edgewater Markets did not respond to requests to confirm the news and Mirsky’s next destination is not known at this point in time.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe