00:55 August 29th 2017 in News, People
McAvoy Joins HKEK From 360T
Roger McAvoy has been appointed as a senior vide president, market development, at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX). He joins from 360T where he was a director of institutional sales in the platform’s Singapore office. In his previous role McAvoy was responsible for 360T Group’s acquisition sales and relationship management for OTC and listed FX electronic trading solutions across the Asia institutional buy side, including asset owners, asset managers, hedge funds, family offices, sovereign wealth funds and official institutions.