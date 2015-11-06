21:44 January 3rd 2017 in News, People
Massad Officially Resigns as CFTC Chair
Timothy Massad has tendered his resignation as Chairman of the US Commodity Trading Commission (CFTC) to President Barack Obama, effective on January 20, 2017. “For the past two-and-a-half years, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside the very talented CFTC staff, and I thank them for their dedication on behalf of the American people. I also want to express my appreciation to my fellow Commissioners, Sharon Bowen and Chris Giancarlo, for the constructive and collaborative engagement we have had throughout my tenure. I am also very grateful to President Obama for giving me the opportunity to lead this important agency,” said Massad in a statement issued today.