01:19 June 1st 2017 in News, People
Madaras Loses Unfair Dismissal Case
Former Citi FX trader David Madaras has lost his claim for unfair dismissal against the bank after a UK tribunal judge decided he intentionally broke rules surrounding the sharing of client information. Madaras is the first of five former Citi FX traders who sued the bank to lose their claim after Perry Stimpson, Carly McWilliams, Robert Hoodless and most recently Baris Ozkaptan all were ruled to have been unfairly dismissed, even though the judge found they also contributed to their dismissal.