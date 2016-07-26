Skip to main content
Madaras Loses Unfair Dismissal Case

in News, People

David Madaras unfair dismissal Citi

Madaras Loses Unfair Dismissal Case

Former Citi FX trader David Madaras has lost his claim for unfair dismissal against the bank after a UK tribunal judge decided he intentionally broke rules surrounding the sharing of client information. Madaras is the first of five former Citi FX traders who sued the bank to lose their claim after Perry Stimpson, Carly McWilliams, Robert Hoodless and most recently Baris Ozkaptan all were ruled to have been unfairly dismissed, even though the judge found they also contributed to their dismissal.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe