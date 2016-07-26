01:09 August 24th 2017 in News, People
Mackinnon Exits AxiTrader
Alex Mackinnon has left AxiTrader in Sydney where he was general manager, ending a four year spell at the firm. Sources tell Profit & Loss that he is moving to run CFH Clearing’s Asian business, however this could not be confirmed by press time. Mackinnon joined AxiTrader from INTL FC Stone in 2013, at the latter he was head of FX prime services in London, having joined the firm from ODL Securities in London, a firm he worked at for over six years.