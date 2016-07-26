18:59 June 13th 2017 in News, People
LMAX Expands US Presence
LMAX Exchange (Lmax) has appointed Matt DellaRocca to the newly created position of liquidity manager for the Americas. In this new role, DellaRocca will be responsible for the real-time management, monitoring and analysis of all Lmax liquidity in the US. DellaRocca joins the firm from Bloomberg Tradebook, where he was also liquidity manager. Commenting on the appointment, Patrick Bartle, global head of institutional sales at Lmax, says: "We are delighted to be able to attract such talent to the company, helping us anchor our expansion into the US market.” DellaRocca adds: “I'm excited to join a team committed to transforming the FX marketplace into a transparent, level playing field for all market participants. I look forward to contributing to the growth of Lmax Exchange within the US marketplace.”