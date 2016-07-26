Skip to main content
LMAX Expands US Presence

in News, People

LMAX Exchange

LMAX Expands US Presence

LMAX Exchange (Lmax) has appointed Matt DellaRocca to the newly created position of liquidity manager for the Americas. In this new role, DellaRocca will be responsible for the real-time management, monitoring and analysis of all Lmax liquidity in the US. DellaRocca joins the firm from Bloomberg Tradebook, where he was also liquidity manager. Commenting on the appointment, Patrick Bartle, global head of institutional sales at Lmax, says: "We are delighted to be able to attract such talent to the company, helping us anchor our expansion into the US market.” DellaRocca adds: “I'm excited to join a team committed to transforming the FX marketplace into a transparent, level playing field for all market participants. I look forward to contributing to the growth of Lmax Exchange within the US marketplace.”
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe