Liquidity Management Head Named at TraderTools

in News, People

TraderTools

TraderTools has promoted Moti Sapir to the new position of director of liquidity management. In this new role, Sapir is responsible for managing all TraderTools’ bank and non-bank liquidity provider relationships and will facilitate the flow of critical information between counter-parties on the platform. Sapir has been with the firm since 2005, and most recently was the global head of customer support. Succeeding him in that role is Orad Vinograd. Vinograd joined the firm in 2012, and in addition to his new responsibilities, will continue to head up customer onboarding. Sapir and Vinograd will continue to report to Mark Mayerfeld, executive vice president of sales.
 

