16:03 April 10th 2017 in News, People
LCH Appoints Maguire as COO
LCH Clearnet has appointed Daniel Maguire as its COO, effective immediately. He assumes this role in addition to his current responsibilities as global head of rates and FX derivatives. In a statement issued today, LCH says that as COO Maguire will be responsible for achieving new business growth, maintaining existing customer relationships and driving innovation and efficiency across the group, while ensuring LCH’s risk and resilience is fully safeguarded. In his new role, Maguire will also be responsible for the development of an integrated global product strategy and its execution, working in partnership with the CEOs of LCH’s regulated CCPs, the group chief risk officer and other relevant function heads.