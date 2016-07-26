Skip to main content
LCH Appoints Maguire as COO

in News, People

LCH Clearnet clearing

LCH Appoints Maguire as COO

LCH Clearnet has appointed Daniel Maguire as its COO, effective immediately. He assumes this role in addition to his current responsibilities as global head of rates and FX derivatives. In a statement issued today, LCH says that as COO Maguire will be responsible for achieving new business growth, maintaining existing customer relationships and driving innovation and efficiency across the group, while ensuring LCH’s risk and resilience is fully safeguarded. In his new role, Maguire will also be responsible for the development of an integrated global product strategy and its execution, working in partnership with the CEOs of LCH’s regulated CCPs, the group chief risk officer and other relevant function heads.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe